Ganatantra Mancha starts road march towards Dinajpur

Ganatantra Mancha on Sunday launched a four-day road march towards Dinajpur from the capital to press home their 14-point demand, including the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, and handing over power to an interim government.

The leaders of the Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of some opposition parties, began the road march in front of the Jatiya Press Club around 10 am after holding a brief rally.

Addressing the rally, Saiful Haque, the coordinator of the alliance and general secretary of Bangladesh-er Biplobi Workers Party, said they would hold rallies in different areas including in Gazipur, Tangail, Sirajganj and Bogura on their way to Dinajpur.

"We hope that there will be no violence and provocation from the government, ruling party and administration. We want to end our road march peacefully,” he said.