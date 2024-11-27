‘Zero tolerance’ against Awami League

Bangladesh Awami League is trying to make a comeback in different ways through conspiracy, Students Against Discrimination has stated.

The student body further said an anti-fascism unity is required now. As part of that, they held an urgent meeting with leaders of 19 student organisations on Monday night.

They reached a unanimous decision on four issues at this meeting. One of those four is “Zero tolerance to Awami League”. Another is to observe “National Student Solidarity Week” from today, Tuesday.

Leaders of 19 students organisations including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Federation, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Islami Chhatra Andolan, and Biplobi Chhatra Parishad attended the meeting organised by the Students Against Discrimination to resolve the “ongoing conflicts and clashes”.

The meeting continued from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am on Monday night at the central office of Students Against Discrimination at Rupayan Trade Centre in the capital’s Banglamotor area.

Members of Students Against Discrimination executive council including convener Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, and spokesperson Umama Fatema were present in the meeting.