Awami League and resolving the question of its ban

There prevails a debate on the future of post-Hasina Bangladesh. It was on 23 June 1949 that East Pakistan Awami Muslim League was born. At the behest of Maulana Bhashani, in 1955 the word ‘Muslim’ was dropped in the interests of a non-communal political ideology. After playing a vital role in struggle for independence, the manner in which Awami League has stood against the aspirations and the interests of the people over the past one and a half decades is not just unfortunate but calls for justice.

However, the question is, how to deal with a party as large as Awami League, which has a large support base too? How to bring about their reforms, how to effectively place them on trial and ensure justice is carried out?

If we leave out the controversial elections from 2014 to 2024 and analyse the fair and credible elections, we will see that in 1991 Awami League secured 30.8 per cent of the votes. In 1996 (June) it secured 37.44 per cent of the votes and in 2001 it won 40.13 per cent. In 2008, if we analyse the party’s votes, not as an alliance, it clinched 48.4 per cent.

It is difficult to discern how far Awami League’s public support has waned due to the fact that fair elections haven’t been held over the past 15 years, the July killings and Sheikh Hasina fleeing in the face of the mass uprising. But the behaviour and words of Awami League’s leaders and activists indicate no sign of remorse. So the predicament of millions is involved in the event that Awami League is banned. So any decision in this regard must not be taken with rashness, but with much discussion and deliberation.

In the prevailing circumstances we can think of a number of possible alternative scenarios. The first scenario would be about banning Awami League. This decision can be implemented in a short time. This can be brought about in one of any three processes – a court order, a referendum or an executive order. If an appeal is placed in court for this ban, then it must be proven whether Awami League was involved in the massacre or not, whether there was any decision at a party meeting in this regard and whether the party chief was involved. The line between the government and the party must also been taken into account.