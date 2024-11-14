BNP, Tarique and civil society in the new political space

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August, Awami League supporters and members of the minority community came under attack in several places. The reasons behind these attacks were mostly political. Also, certain leaders and activists of BNP indulged in extortion and forced occupation. Tarique Rahman played a laudable role in both these matters. He wasted no time in issuing orders to stand by the minorities.

He also issued show-cause notices and took punitive against his party leaders and activists who violated party discipline. News of support and assistance for those killed and injured in the July uprising appear in the newspapers every day. When a cartoon making fun of Tarique Rahman was published, he praised it and highlighted the importance of press freedom. During Hasina's rule, such cartoonists were jailed, even died in jail. This difference in mindset is conspicuous.

A section of Bangladesh's civil society brought about allegations of Tarique Rahman and BNP patronising militants and corruption. But despite such politicisation of the judiciary and exertion of political pressure, none of these allegations against Tarique Rahman could be proven. On the contrary, the insubstantiality of these cases were further brought to light when the investigating officer became an Awami League leader, won Awami League nomination as MP candidate and when the judge who acquitted him was harassed. The weak allegations of corruption against BNP seem flimsy next to the corruption of the Awami League leaders from top to the ward level involving billions of taka, the looting of banks, the mega corruption in the name of mega projects.