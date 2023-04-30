Gazipur city polls: Jahangir’s nomination paper cancelled, his mother’s declared valid

Nomination paper of Jahangir Alam, who was denied ticket from the ruling Awami League for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections, has been rejected during verification.
His mother Zayeda Khatun’s nomination paper have been declared valid though.
Returning officer Faridul Islam announced this decision after verifying the nomination papers in presence of Jahangir Alam on Sunday morning.
The verification has been going on at the office of the returning officer, set up at Bongotaj Auditorium of Gazipur City Corporation.
Returning officer Faridul Islam said that Jahangir Alam's nomination paper has been rejected as he is a loan defaulter.
As per the polls schedule announced by the election commission, nomination papers submitted for Gazipur city elections are being verified since Sunday morning.
The deadline for withdrawing candidacy is 8 May while electoral symbols will be allotted on 9 May. The voting will be held on 25 May.
Jahangir Alam had sought nomination from the ruling party for being a mayoral candidate in the Gazipur city polls. But the party gave nomination to city Awami League president Azmat Ullah Khan.
Since the news was confirmed on 15 April, rumours had been going around that Jahangir Alam could become an independent candidate.
Later, Jahangir Alam on Wednesday collected nomination paper for the mayoral post.
On his behalf, his representative had collected the nomination paper from the returning officer. Nomination paper for the mayoral post had been collected in Jahangir’s mother Zayeda Khatun’s name as well.
Later, at around 3:00 pm on Thursday, Jahangir Alam submitted his nomination paper at the office of the returning officer. He then said to the newspersons that he was contesting against a person not against the boat symbol (AL's electoral symbol) in the election.