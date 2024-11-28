Fakhrul sees increased chance of fascism's return

The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has expressed concern that recent developments in the country have heightened the risk of fascism re-emerging.

“A dire situation is being created in a planned way, while the movement (July-August) is being diverted to a different direction. Some activities are taking place that are increasing the possibility of fascism's return,” he said while addressing a programme at the National Press Club on Thursday.