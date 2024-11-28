Fakhrul sees increased chance of fascism's return
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has expressed concern that recent developments in the country have heightened the risk of fascism re-emerging.
“A dire situation is being created in a planned way, while the movement (July-August) is being diverted to a different direction. Some activities are taking place that are increasing the possibility of fascism's return,” he said while addressing a programme at the National Press Club on Thursday.
The Jatiya Kabita Parishad hosted the view exchange meeting with focus on the role of writers and artists in reforming the state.
Mirza Fakhrul disclosed his observation on recent developments and said the fallen fascism is creating a dire situation in a planned way.
He questioned why those who had fought against fascism are now creating division among themselves. He also noted ongoing efforts to divert the entire movement to a different way.
The BNP leader expressed disappointment that the handover of state power has not been peacefull even after 53 years of the country’s independence. Fight and blood shedding are always taking place.
He warned of the looming risk of fascism's return, saying, "Unfortunately, we are doing some activities that heightened the possibility of a return to fascism."
Regarding questions over the BNP's stance on ISKCON, he explained that their (the critics) only question is about the BNP's actions concerning ISKCON. This is a deliberate question. They want to create a situation. After failing in the first round, they are now trying again.