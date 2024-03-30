Govt gave India everything, but could not realise fair share of water: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has continued killing Bangladeshis along the border.
He said news of border killing is appearing every day but Bangladesh’s foreign minister cannot even speak with guts let alone register any protest.
Rizvi said this while speaking at a human chain programme organised by former leaders of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal in front of the National Press Club today, Saturday.
Pointing to the government, the BNP leader said, “You gave India everything but did not get ever your fair share of Teesta-Ganges rivers.”
He alleged that Awami League wants to establish a fascist rule in the country by incarcerating all opposition leaders and democracy-loving people.
Chaired by former central Jubo Dal leader Mortazul Karim, the human chain was addressed among others by BNP chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman and Jubo Dal’s former vice president SM Jahangir.
‘Govt not allowing dissent’
Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan alleged that the government is not giving any chance to express any dissent.
“Our country was liberated for democracy. But, the government has distanced itself from the ideal of liberation war and established a one party state,” he alleged.
Moyeen Khan said this to journalists while visiting the house of Dhaka city south Jubo Dal’s member secretary Rabiul Islam in the city’s Moghbazar this morning.
“We hope the government will allow people to express their opinions and give them their voting rights back,” he added.
Rabiul’s father Akkas Sheikh said his son has been implicated in over 250 cases. He was taken on remand for over a hundred days and tortured only because of his involvement with BNP politics.