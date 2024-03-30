Govt gave India everything, but could not realise fair share of water: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has continued killing Bangladeshis along the border.

He said news of border killing is appearing every day but Bangladesh’s foreign minister cannot even speak with guts let alone register any protest.

Rizvi said this while speaking at a human chain programme organised by former leaders of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal in front of the National Press Club today, Saturday.

Pointing to the government, the BNP leader said, “You gave India everything but did not get ever your fair share of Teesta-Ganges rivers.”

He alleged that Awami League wants to establish a fascist rule in the country by incarcerating all opposition leaders and democracy-loving people.

Chaired by former central Jubo Dal leader Mortazul Karim, the human chain was addressed among others by BNP chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman and Jubo Dal’s former vice president SM Jahangir.