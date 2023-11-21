Two crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas' residence

Two crude bombs were hurled targeting the residence of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas at around 8:00am on Tuesday.
BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar in a statement on Tuesday said two riders on a motorcycle hurled crude bombs targeting the residence of Mirza Abbas at Shajahanpur in the capital.
A crude bomb exploded in a big bang while another remained unexploded. At the time, the entire residence was engulfed in smoke.
When asked about the matter, Motijheel division police deputy commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan said they have received news of a crude bomb explosion at the residence of Mirza Abbas. The police force has been sent to the spot to look into the matter.
Wife of Mirza Abbas and Jatiyatabadhi Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas also confirmed the incident of hurling crude bombs, according to the statement sent by Shamsuddin Didar.
Quoting the security guards at Mirza Abbas' residence, the security guards rushed to the spot after the crude bombs were hurled. However, the motorcycle left the spot.
The security guards saw six to eight people in police uniform on three to four motorcycles in front of the gate.
When they asked about motorcycle riders and the incident of hurling crude bombs, police didn't respond. The police took away a crude bomb hurler along with the motorcycle.
Mirza Abbas was arrested on 31 October in a case filed with Shajahanpur police station in connection with a clash between the police and BNP leaders and activists centering the BNP grand rally on 28 October.