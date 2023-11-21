Two crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas' residence

Two crude bombs were hurled targeting the residence of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas at around 8:00am on Tuesday.

BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar in a statement on Tuesday said two riders on a motorcycle hurled crude bombs targeting the residence of Mirza Abbas at Shajahanpur in the capital.

A crude bomb exploded in a big bang while another remained unexploded. At the time, the entire residence was engulfed in smoke.