Masterminds of 15 and 21 August are still active: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that the perpetrators of 15 August carnage and 21 August grenade attacks still remain active as they don’t want any development, peace and comfort in the country.

“They (conspirators) feel jealous of Bangladesh’s march forward towards prosperity under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. They want to see Bangladesh as a land of conflict and blood,” the Awami League general secretary added.