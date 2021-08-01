Politics

The month of mourning

Masterminds of 15 and 21 August are still active: Quader

UNB
default-image

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said on Sunday that the perpetrators of 15 August carnage and 21 August grenade attacks still remain active as they don’t want any development, peace and comfort in the country.

“They (conspirators) feel jealous of Bangladesh’s march forward towards prosperity under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. They want to see Bangladesh as a land of conflict and blood,” the Awami League general secretary added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this at a press conference at his official residence.

He said those who perpetrated the 15 August carnage had to suffer unnatural deaths as the history didn’t forgive anyone and it doesn’t do that.

Advertisement

Quader further said the 3 November jail killing (in 1975) was actually carried out to make the nation and the Awami League leaderless.

The 15 August carnage, 3 November jail killing and 21 August grenade attacks were launched in continuation of the same conspiracy, he said.

The Awami League general secretary urged the people and the party leaders and workers to turn the grief of August into strength.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement