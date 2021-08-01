Masterminds of 15 and 21 August are still active: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this at a press conference at his official residence.
He said those who perpetrated the 15 August carnage had to suffer unnatural deaths as the history didn’t forgive anyone and it doesn’t do that.
Quader further said the 3 November jail killing (in 1975) was actually carried out to make the nation and the Awami League leaderless.
The 15 August carnage, 3 November jail killing and 21 August grenade attacks were launched in continuation of the same conspiracy, he said.
The Awami League general secretary urged the people and the party leaders and workers to turn the grief of August into strength.