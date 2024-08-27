AL waged liberation war but it couldn’t retain the achievement: Jamaat Amir

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) waged the liberation war but the party could not retain its achievements, said Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami amir Shafiqur Rahman Tuesday.

He further said how the Awami League sees itself is more important than how the people consider the party.

The Jamaat amir said this in response to a question after exchanging views with the members of Indian Media Correspondents Association Bangladesh (IMCAB) at an auditorium in the city’s Moghbazar area in the afternoon.