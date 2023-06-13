US visa policy to play role in holding fair elections: GM Quader

The new US visa policy for Bangladesh will be helpful in holding the next general election in a free, fair and credible manner, Jatiya Party chairman Ghulam Muhammad Quader has said.

"The United States expects free, fair and neutral elections in Bangladesh. What is said in the visa policy, all goes in favour Bangladesh and its people", Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, told reporters at the circuit house in the town on Tuesday before attending the bi-annual conference of Sherpur district unit of the party.

"We can’t expect a free, fair and impartial election under the current government. This needs to be changed. But we need consensus on the kind of change through discussion with all parties. So we (Jatiya Party) support the US visa policy," he added.