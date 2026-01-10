NCP-Jamaat alliance ready for polls, candidates to be announced within days: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that the Jamaat–NCP alliance has already begun election campaigns while other alliances are still facing ambiguity and disorder over seat sharing.

The newly formed alliance is ready for the upcoming polls, the NCP leader added.

In response to a query over seat negotiation, Nahid Islam said an official announcement on how many seats the NCP alliance will contest will be made within the next couple of days.

He added that internal preparations have been completed and only the announcement remains.

Nahid Islam made the remarks while speaking to newspersons after a meeting with an election observer delegation led by European Union Chief Election Observer Ivars Ijabs at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Saturday afternoon.