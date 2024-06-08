Budget provides a fresh feast for the big fishes: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged on Saturday that fresh arrangements have been made in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 for fresh looting of the nation's wealth.

Speaking at a discussion, he also accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina of creating a smokescreen over the scope for whitening black money with her comment of using bait for catching fish.

“Just by looking at the budget, you can understand that arrangements have been made for another feast of big fishes,” the BNP leader said.

Referring to the views of economic analysts, he said the new budget will do nothing but harm the country.

He said the growing inflation is the biggest crisis for the common people as the skyrocketing prices of commodities have made their lives unbearable.

Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali on Thursday placed the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament, keeping a provision of legalizing undisclosed money by giving a 15 per cent tax.