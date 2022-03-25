Mirza Fakhrul describes Khaleda Zia's courage during the liberation war

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general went on to say, "I have always tried to say if there is any first woman freedom fighter of the country, it is Khaleda Zia. Today she has been convicted in a false case. She has struggled 40 years for democracy, yet this government has imprisoned her."
Over the last few days, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at various events and meetings, has been terming the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a "child freedom fighter".
Explaining the reason behind this, he said, "Our party leader Tarique Rahman and his younger brother were also prisoners at that time (1971), along with Khaleda Zia. So no one can deny the contribution of that little one to the liberation war. Yet this leader today is not being allowed to return to the country."
During the press briefing held at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Mirza Fakhrul said that the government has given priority to the birth centennial of a certain person rather than the county's Golden Jubilee of independence.
He said the government highlights the war of independence and the liberation war at various events, but they hardly ever mention the names of those who gave leadership to the liberation war at the time, the name of MAG Osmani, the sector commanders, the name of Tajuddin Ahmad. What about the war of independence? It is only all about one individual now.
The BNP secretary general said, "During the 1971 independence struggle, our aim was to create a democratic state, yet that today is the most threatened. There is no democracy in the country, human rights are being violated. We are known around the world as a country that violates human rights."
BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, at the press briefing, declared that an event would be held to observe the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, by paying respects on 27 March at the Kalurghat radio station.
He said, "On 26 March 1971, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam announced a revolt against Pakistan and declared independence from the Kalurghat radio station in Chattogram, calling up the freedom-loving people to join the independence struggle.
Kalurghat radio station was a centre of the outset of the liberation war, a historic event. We have decided to pay our respects on 27 March at this historic place."
Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain said, the BNP secretary general, members of the party's standing committee and the central leaders at 2:00 in the afternoon will pay their respects at the Kalurghat radio station. Rallies would be brought out on 26 March in Dhaka and other parts of the country. In the morning, BNP leaders and activists will pay their respects at the National Mausoleum in Savar and at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar."
Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain said, "We see that the present government presents the history of the liberation war as it wishes in a twisted and manipulated manner to confuse the people. That is why we are highlighting the actual history of the liberation war and its details in front of the people. We believe that a country that does not know its correct history, can never achieve sustainable development."
Member secretary of the national committee to observe the Golden Jubilee of independence Abdus Salam also spoke at the press briefing.