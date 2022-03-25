Mirza Fakhrul describes Khaleda Zia's courage during the liberation war

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general went on to say, "I have always tried to say if there is any first woman freedom fighter of the country, it is Khaleda Zia. Today she has been convicted in a false case. She has struggled 40 years for democracy, yet this government has imprisoned her."

Over the last few days, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at various events and meetings, has been terming the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman as a "child freedom fighter".

Explaining the reason behind this, he said, "Our party leader Tarique Rahman and his younger brother were also prisoners at that time (1971), along with Khaleda Zia. So no one can deny the contribution of that little one to the liberation war. Yet this leader today is not being allowed to return to the country."