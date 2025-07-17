BNP, Jamaat, NCP have 3 differing views on caretaker govt framework

On Sunday BNP proposed a caretaker government framework. The proposal puts forward five alternatives regarding the process to appoint the chief advisor.

1. The president shall, as far as possible, appoint the chief advisor from among persons eligible for the post, in consultation with the parties represented in parliament.

2. If such an appointment is not possible, a committee shall be formed comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, the speaker of the lower house, and the deputy speaker. The president shall chair the committee but shall not have voting rights.

3. If this too proves unworkable, a representative from the third-largest party in parliament shall be added to the committee. In this case, the president shall have voting rights.

4. If a decision still cannot be reached, the committee shall include the prime minister, the leader of the opposition, the speaker of the lower house, and one representative from each of the opposition parties (excluding the main opposition party) that received at least 5 per cent of the vote. Here too, the president shall have voting rights.

5. As a fifth option, the caretaker government system as outlined in the Thirteenth Amendment can be reinstated. All parties have already agreed that the president should not be part of this arrangement.

However, as a last resort, the possibility of involving the president may be considered.