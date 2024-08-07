Stop attack or anarchy right now: Tarique Rahman
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman urged his leaders and activists of his party and other democratic political parties to set an example by becoming a shield to protect anyone irrespective of religious identity.
"Stop attack or anarchy right from this very moment. Even if anyone tries to commit any crimes using the name of BNP, nab them and hand them over to law. File complaints to the relevant authorities in proper procedure if you have any specific allegation against any policeman," Tarique Rahman said while virtually addressing a rally in the city's Naya Paltan on Wednesday.
He was the chief guest at the event that was attended by a large number of BNP leaders and activists.
Saying that Sheikh Hasina snatched people’s voting rights during her 15-year reign, Tarique Rahman said the Awami League government imposed autocracy on the people for the last 15 years.
He said toppling of Sheikh Hasina through martyrdom of hundreds of people has been only the first step in a revolution. The ultimate goal of this revolution of the students and masses is creating a democratic Bangladesh that ensures equal rights for all.
Tarique Rahman demanded an election in the quickest possible time to materialize the goals of the revolution.
Power should be transferred to elected representatives of people quickly, he demanded.
He congratulated students and mass people for overthrowing Sheikh Hasina through a mass-upsurge.
"Bangladesh is now free from jail, our beloved Bangladesh is free from Aynaghor now. The door of democracy has to be open now. Our beloved Bangladesh is free today. I congratulate the valiant students-masses. Genocide’s orchestrator Sheikh Hasina has fled the country due to your united movement. It has been proved that Bangladesh of Liberation War can never be defeated," he added.
He urged the administration to maintain law and order of the country through iron hand.
BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the mammoth rally which was addressed by senior leaders of the party.