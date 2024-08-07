Stop attack or anarchy right now: Tarique Rahman

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman urged his leaders and activists of his party and other democratic political parties to set an example by becoming a shield to protect anyone irrespective of religious identity.

"Stop attack or anarchy right from this very moment. Even if anyone tries to commit any crimes using the name of BNP, nab them and hand them over to law. File complaints to the relevant authorities in proper procedure if you have any specific allegation against any policeman," Tarique Rahman said while virtually addressing a rally in the city's Naya Paltan on Wednesday.

He was the chief guest at the event that was attended by a large number of BNP leaders and activists.

Saying that Sheikh Hasina snatched people’s voting rights during her 15-year reign, Tarique Rahman said the Awami League government imposed autocracy on the people for the last 15 years.