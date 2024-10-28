Writ seeks ban on AL, 10 other parties
A writ has sought ban on political activities of 11 political parties including Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh and LDP.
The writ petition has sought instructions to be given to the law secretary, home secretary and inspector general of police to this end.
Students Against Discrimination’s leaders Sarjis Alam, Md Abul Hasnat and Md Hasibul Islam filed the writ petition with the High Court today, Monday.
They also filed another writ petition challenging legality of tenth, eleventh and thirteenth parliamentary elections.
A hearing might take place in High Court on the writ on Tuesday.
Jatiya Party (Manju), Gonotantri Dal and Socialist Party of Bangladesh have been made defendants in the writ seeking ban on political activities of 11 parties.
The writ asks why politics of 11 parties would not be banned for indiscriminate killing of people, destroying democratic institutions and usurpation of state power through unconstitutional means.