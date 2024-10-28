Writ seeks ban on AL, 10 other parties

A writ has sought ban on political activities of 11 political parties including Bangladesh Awami League, Jatiya Party (Ershad), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh, Tariqat Federation, Communist Party of Bangladesh and LDP.

The writ petition has sought instructions to be given to the law secretary, home secretary and inspector general of police to this end.

Students Against Discrimination’s leaders Sarjis Alam, Md Abul Hasnat and Md Hasibul Islam filed the writ petition with the High Court today, Monday.