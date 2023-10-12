AL to stage processions, rallies, road marches in Dhaka throughout October  

orkers The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations are set to be active on the streets throughout October with a series of events including meetings, rallies, sit-ins, processions, and road marches. Dhaka North City Awami League and Jubo League have already announced their programmes, while South City Awami League is also planning its own activities outside of the central party's directives.

The Awami League is determined to maintain control over the streets of Dhaka amidst a one-phase movement involving various parties, including the de facto opposition party, BNP. Simultaneously, the party aims to cultivate a favorable atmosphere for voting.

Several central leaders of the Awami League have stated that these goals have prompted the party to organise rallies and road marches in the parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka. Throughout this month, the ruling party is making efforts to ensure significant turnouts at the rallies in Dhaka, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present.