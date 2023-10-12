AL to stage processions, rallies, road marches in Dhaka throughout October  

orkers The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations are set to be active on the streets throughout October with a series of events including meetings, rallies, sit-ins, processions, and road marches. Dhaka North City Awami League and Jubo League have already announced their programmes, while South City Awami League is also planning its own activities outside of the central party's directives.
The Awami League is determined to maintain control over the streets of Dhaka amidst a one-phase movement involving various parties, including the de facto opposition party, BNP. Simultaneously, the party aims to cultivate a favorable atmosphere for voting.
Several central leaders of the Awami League have stated that these goals have prompted the party to organise rallies and road marches in the parliamentary constituencies of Dhaka. Throughout this month, the ruling party is making efforts to ensure significant turnouts at the rallies in Dhaka, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present.
According to sources within the Awami League, the schedule for the national parliament elections was initially anticipated to be announced at the beginning of November, as assumed by the Awami League. However, discussions within the group are considering the possibility of a delay in the schedule. If the schedule is indeed pushed back, the Awami League is planning to adjust its October programme accordingly and align it with the updated election schedule. However, the Awami League's programme may also change based on the type of programme planned by BNP.
A central leader of the Awami League, speaking to Prothom Alo on the condition of anonymity, mentioned that typically, political parties enter an election mood before the schedule is announced.
However, this time, the Awami League does not have the opportunity to prepare separately for the election due to the one-point movement by the opposition party. Therefore, the ruling party is also taking to the streets, similar to the opposition party.
Nevertheless, specific programmes have been planned for each constituency in Dhaka. The leader also stated that this approach will increase the involvement of lawmakers and ensure large gatherings.
The Dhaka North City Awami League is set to hold a public meeting at the Kaula Civil Aviation ground near the airport on 14 October, with Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest. Initially planned for 7 October in conjunction with the partial inauguration of the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport, the rally was rescheduled and will now take place on 14 October.
Sources from the Dhaka North City Awami League reveal that the five programmes announced by the City Awami League before the rally are geared towards ensuring the success of the 14 October rally.
As part of these preparations, a rally and procession occurred in Gabtali on 9 October. The North City Awami League also held a delegate meeting on 10 October. Workers meetings and processions were organised in the Turag, Uttara, and Uttara West thana areas of Dhaka-18 constituency on Wednesday.
On Thursday, all thanas under Dhaka-14, 15, and 16 constituencies are holding workers processions. On Friday, a committee meeting and procession will be held at the thanas of Dhaka-11, 12, and 13 parliamentary constituencies. The prime minister's rally will conclude these events on 14 October.
A number of Awami League leaders who are coordinating these programmes have stated that the primary responsibility for mobilising people for the prime minister's rally lies with the North City AL.
Leaders and workers will also be coming from South City, Dhaka District, and various districts within the Dhaka Division. The rally is expected to mirror the one held in Dhaka on the day of the elevated expressway inauguration on 2 September.
Following the rally, a road march programme is scheduled at the Tejgaon Satrasta intersection area on 20 October, organised by the North City Awami League. Another road march is planned for the Badda area on 25 October.
Additionally, a road march is set for 28 October, though the location is yet to be finalised. Lastly, there's a road march programme planned in Uttara on 31 October.
William Proloy Samaddar, the Dhaka North City Awami League office secretary, informed Prothom Alo that they plan to maintain a strong presence on the streets throughout the entire month of October. They are prepared to extend the programmes if necessary.
In the meantime, the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the metro rail is slated for inauguration on 29 October. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver a public address during the rally in Motijheel on the occasion. The responsibility of mobilising the largest number of people for this event lies with Dhaka South City Awami League, with participation from North City as well. Additionally, five high-level committees, led by central Awami League leaders, have been established to coordinate the gathering of individuals from various districts within the Dhaka division.
Humayun Kabir, general secretary of Dhaka South City Awami League, informed Prothom Alo that extensive preparations are underway to mobilise a significant number of people for the prime minister's rally on 29 October. Additionally, there will be regular programmes centered around a 'Development and Peace' rally. Furthermore, rallies are scheduled on Bangabandhu Avenue today, on Thursday.
The Awami League's youth wing, Jubo League, has also unveiled a three-day programme. Jubo League intends to organise a sit-in programme in every constituency of Dhaka on Thursday. The organisation is planning a youth rally on 16 October at Bangabandhu Avenue.