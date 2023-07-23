Election not to be held at anyone’s order: Quader

The country’s people do not support corrupt Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as they know if the party goes to power, it will destroy the country, said ruling Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday.

“The country’s people cannot support a party whose leader is a fugitive convict. If the party goes to power, it will destroy the country’s all achievements and ruin the spirit of the Liberation War,” he said.