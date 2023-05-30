Show cause notices served to mayoral candidates for breaching electoral rules

The election commission (EC) has served show cause notices to two mayoral candidates of ruling Awami League (AL) and Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the Sylhet City Corporation elections over breaching electoral code of conduct.

They have been asked to explain by next three days as to why the commission won't take actions against them.

The returning officer of the Sylhet City Corporation election, Faisol Quader, apprised them of the matter in two separate letters on Tuesday.

The letter read, "It is learnt from a report run by Prothom Alo on 30 May that you have started electioneering before the distribution of symbol."