Show cause notices served to mayoral candidates for breaching electoral rules

The election commission (EC) has served show cause notices to two mayoral candidates of ruling Awami League (AL) and Jatiya Party (JaPa) in the Sylhet City Corporation elections over breaching electoral code of conduct.
They have been asked to explain by next three days as to why the commission won't take actions against them.
The returning officer of the Sylhet City Corporation election, Faisol Quader, apprised them of the matter in two separate letters on Tuesday.
The letter read, "It is learnt from a report run by Prothom Alo on 30 May that you have started electioneering before the distribution of symbol."
Quoting the rule 5 of the electoral code of conduct 2016, the letter also said no candidate or any political party, individuals and organisations on behalf of candidates will be allowed to start electioneering before the symbol is allotted.
Returning officer Faisol Quader said the violation of electoral code of conduct by the two mayoral candidates has been proved in the report. That's why they are asked for explanations.
Earlier on Monday, AL mayoral candidate Md Anowaruzzaman Chowdhury and JaPa candidate Nazrul Islam Babul were seen distributing leaflets containing symbols in the different areas of the city. Prothom Alo carried out a report regarding the issue.
According to the EC, the Sylhet City Corporation elections will be held on 21 June through electronic voting machines (EVMs).