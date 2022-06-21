‘MPs relaxing in Dhaka while people in Sylhet suffer in floods’

Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury said this while distributing relief materials in Baghersarak area in Purba Alirgaon union of Gowainghat upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.
Relief materials were distributed among 1,300 flood-hit families at that time. Earlier, the district BNP distributed food among 1,100 families in Dakshin Surma upazila at around 12:00pm.
District BNP general secretary Emran Ahmed Chowdhury said the government is making a farce by spending millions to inaugurate the Padma Bridge when the people are suffering from severe flooding. The “Awami League government will have to give an account of everything one day,” he added.