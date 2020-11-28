Muktijuddho Mancha withdraws blockade at Shahbagh

A faction of leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Mancha have moved away about an hour after blocking the Shahbagh intersection of the capital demanding arrest of Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-amir Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim.
Muktijuddho Mancha is a platform of freedom fighters' descendants.
The duo recently made remarks asking the government not to put up a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Mancha, led by Aminul Islam Bulbul and Al Mamun, took position at Shahbagh at 4:00pm on Saturday and continued the blockade for an hour.
They also announced that they would organise human chain programmes and protest rallies throughout the country on 1 December.
Leaders of the Mancha placed a 7-point demand including arresting the two religion-based party leaders, constructing Bangabandhu’s sculpture in every educational institutions and districts-upazilas of the country and banning religion-based politics to uphold communal harmony in the country.
Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that all the units of the Mancha would hold human chain programmes and protest rallies throughout the country on 1 December to press home their 7-point demand.
They will launch tougher programmes if their demands are not met, Mamun said.