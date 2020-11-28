Muktijuddho Mancha withdraws blockade at Shahbagh

A faction of leaders and activists of Muktijuddho Mancha have moved away about an hour after blocking the Shahbagh intersection of the capital demanding arrest of Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-amir Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim.

Muktijuddho Mancha is a platform of freedom fighters' descendants.

The duo recently made remarks asking the government not to put up a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Mancha, led by Aminul Islam Bulbul and Al Mamun, took position at Shahbagh at 4:00pm on Saturday and continued the blockade for an hour.

They also announced that they would organise human chain programmes and protest rallies throughout the country on 1 December.