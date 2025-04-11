Jatiya Party feels it faces a 'complex' and 'dangerous' situation

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jatiya Party's central office secretary Mahmud Alam said, "The chairman is not concerned about ACC's investigations or his bank accounts being frozen. He has already told the party men that if he is taken to jail, he will go. But he will continue to speak against discrimination. He also said, 'For six years after 1990, Jatiya Party waged a movement for Ershad's release. Now it will wage a movement for people's freedom."

However, while the top leaders of Jatiya Party may have adopted a firm stance, the party's leaders and activists are scared. They do not feel Jatiya Party will be spared so easily. Given the government's stance, the party's scope is steadily shrinking. The possibility of the party contesting in the coming election is also uncertain. Under such circumstances, many are looking to see what lies ahead for Jatiya Party and what the party's top leadership is thinking.

GM Quader told Prothom Alo, "Jatiya Party's politics is now singularly about working for the people. We will work in the field. We will be obstructed, but we will resist. I have told everyone (in Jatiya Party), if we can do this, the party will survive. Over half the people of Bangladesh are in despair. They want a political platform to retrieve them from this despair. They are looking towards Jatiya Party for this now."

National policymaking leaders of the party feel that the only way to emerge from the current situation is to have an election government at the hold of state. But the government still does not have the capacity to hold such an election. Under influence of the students and by lending patronage to the new party of the youth, this government has lost its neutrality. If there is an election under this government, not all will get equal opportunities and the election will not be internationally recognised.