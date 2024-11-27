Real face being exposed within 3 months: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam has expressed deep concern over the recent demonstrations and clashes in different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The BNP leader remarked that real faces are being exposed within three months of the 5 August mass uprising.

“No matter how much we eulogize, success cannot be achieved if this is our face. We cannot get things right if there are divisions among ourselves,” Mirza Fakhrul said at an event organised by Doctor’s Association of Bangladesh marking the death anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon who was martyred during the mass-uprisings of 1990.

The BNP secretary general said, “People of Bangladesh have fought, laid down their lives, went to jail and repressed for 15 long years for a democratic system. These people have attained another victory on 5 August in 2024. That victory could be achieved through blood and people’s lives. But is this Bangladesh the outcome of that victory? Three months have barely passed but a fight has started in the streets. One is killing another. Newspaper office is being burnt and attacked.”