Real face being exposed within 3 months: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam has expressed deep concern over the recent demonstrations and clashes in different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.
The BNP leader remarked that real faces are being exposed within three months of the 5 August mass uprising.
“No matter how much we eulogize, success cannot be achieved if this is our face. We cannot get things right if there are divisions among ourselves,” Mirza Fakhrul said at an event organised by Doctor’s Association of Bangladesh marking the death anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon who was martyred during the mass-uprisings of 1990.
The BNP secretary general said, “People of Bangladesh have fought, laid down their lives, went to jail and repressed for 15 long years for a democratic system. These people have attained another victory on 5 August in 2024. That victory could be achieved through blood and people’s lives. But is this Bangladesh the outcome of that victory? Three months have barely passed but a fight has started in the streets. One is killing another. Newspaper office is being burnt and attacked.”
Mentioning some recent incidents, Mirza Fakhrul expressed deep resentment.
He also criticized some people who are spewing inflammatory speeches on the social media.
“It’s unfortunate that some people who consider themselves as very popular and most patriots are pushing the nation to darkness by inciting them to division,” the BNP leader added.
Without mentioning any name, the BNP secretary general said, “You should deeply ponder. I won’t mention any name. You should deeply consider whether those who are pushing the country towards division and disunity today are actually our enemies or our allies. You need to understand these things. I have deliberately brought this up today.”
He strongly criticised recent incidents centering Prothom Alo, Daily Star and other media outlets.
“I vociferously condemn the attacks on Prothom Alo, Daily Star and other dailies. I strongly condemn these incidents as I’ve fought my whole life for freedom of press. This is my conviction," Fakhrul added.
He said democracy means that one will fight wholeheartedly for another's freedom of opinion despite differences.
“I’ve fought for 14-15 years, went to jail many times and am ready to go again any moment. But I don’t want to see this Bangladesh," the BNP leader remarked.
Mirza Fakhrul said he and his party believe in democracy, freedom of speech and right to vote.
He also urged the interim government to go for election by carrying out reforms quickly.
The BNP leader also urged the advisers of the interim government not to say anything that creates confusion among people.
DAB president Harun Al Rashid presided over the meeting and joint secretary general Md Mehedi Hasan conducted it.
BNP’s standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain, chairperson's advisory council members Amanullah Aman and Farhad Halim Donar and DAB secretary general Md Abdus Salam, among others, spoke at the meeting.