Jamaat sends fruits to Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has sent fruits as gifts to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

BNP chairperson's press wing in a press release on Tuesday disclosed this.

Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman sent mangoes and litchies to the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office at around 9:00pm on Monday.

On behalf of Jammat's ameer, his representative Golam Maula carried the fruits.

BNP chairperson and acting chairperson's personal secretaries ABM Abdus Sattar and Riaz Uddin received the fruits.