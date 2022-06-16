My defeat was planned: Monirul

After that short break, Arfanul was unofficially declared the winner by returning officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury. Arfanul was shown the winner by a margin of 343 votes over Monirul.

Monirul, who was optimistic about winning this election, told Prothom Alo, “I am from a political family. My cousin Colonel (Ret.) Akbar Hossain won elections five times from Cumilla-6 constituency with the symbol ‘paddy sheaf’. I have worked for him in all of these elections. Members of the family have not lost an election since 1979.”

Monirul, who has long been associated with the BNP, had to compete in the election without the support of the party. He was expelled from the BNP for taking part in the election ignoring the party’s decision. The leaders and activists of BNP were even advised to avoid Monirul Haque.