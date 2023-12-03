Reshuffle of OCs, UNOs an absolute farce: Rizvi

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has described the entire electoral process, including the election commission’s (EC) recent initiative to reshuffle officers-in-charge (OCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs), as a farce.

“The EC’s decision is just a reshuffle among the UNOs and OCs who are Awami League sympathisers,” he alleged in a virtual press briefing on Sunday.