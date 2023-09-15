BNP holds rally in Naya Paltan for govt's resignation

Thousands of leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have joined a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area this afternoon, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government.
The rally began at 3:00 pm in front of the party’s headquarters. Leaders and activists were joining the rally from different parts of the capital city with processions.
During a spot visit at 3:30 pm, the BNP men were seen taking position on both sides of the adjacent road, halting vehicular movement in the stretch from Nightingale intersection to Paltan model police station. They were chanting slogans demanding resignation of the government.
A good number of police members were deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation.
Enough is enough: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest. Abdus Salam, convener of the party’s Dhaka city (south) unit, was presiding over the rally, while Dhaka north city unit member secretary Aminul Haque was moderating it.