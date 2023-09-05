Enough is enough: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that ruling Awami League has an intention to enjoy the state power unilaterally, worrying little for the people.
“It is the character of Awami League that they want to keep the state power occupied unilaterally. The people are not an issue at all to them. All the commoners ask the same question, when will they (Awami League) go? They (people) can no longer tolerate them (AL),” he said.
The BNP leader was addressing a discussion event at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Tuesday afternoon, marking the 21st founding anniversary of Ganosamhati Andolon. Leaders of Ganatantra Mancha and other like-minded parties spoke on the occasion.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir pointed out a significant characteristic of the ongoing simultaneous movement that all the like-minded parties are now on the same page to press home the one-point demand for the government’s resignation.
“This time, we, the political parties involved in simultaneous movement, made our stance clear over the one-point demand and said categorically that we want the government’s resignation,” he said.
He also envisioned reinstatement of the neutral interim government, a free and fair election, and a national government in participation with the winning parties. Later, the representative government will execute the 31-point outline and repair the state mechanism.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir believes that it is really possible to build an exploitation-free society had the people been united. “The opportunity is now knocking at the door. All the countrymen are united under the spirit that we will oust the monster government and facilitate the election of a truly representative government. They will materialise the aspirations of the people.”
He particularly called upon the youths to wake up and join the ongoing movement to bring down the government and restore democracy.
“No more delay. Let us all take to the streets peacefully right now to establish democracy. Let us raise our voice for the demand – one point, one demand, you (govt) must go. Enough is enough,” he added.