Enough is enough: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that ruling Awami League has an intention to enjoy the state power unilaterally, worrying little for the people.

“It is the character of Awami League that they want to keep the state power occupied unilaterally. The people are not an issue at all to them. All the commoners ask the same question, when will they (Awami League) go? They (people) can no longer tolerate them (AL),” he said.