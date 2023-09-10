No selfie will be able to save them: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has advised Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader to hang the selfie of prime minister Sheikh Hasina taken with US president Joe Biden, around his neck.

He said, "Do you know where the misfortunate of this country lies? We do not deal with the basics, we deal with issues like selfies!"

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking Sunday afternoon at an event at Dhaka Reporters Unity, commemorating the 14th death anniversary of the late finance minister M Saifur Rahman. The event was organised by the M Saifur Rahman Smriti Parishad.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "Obaidul Quader reportedly said that, now what will Fakhrul say? I say, take my advice. Frame the picture (the selfie taken by Joe Biden) and hang it around your neck. That will help you a lot. Use it to try and convince the people that Biden is now on your side."