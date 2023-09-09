BNP shocked seeing Biden taking selfie with Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the BNP leaders became terribly upset seeing US President Joe Biden himself taking selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter autism expert Saima Wazed Putul while exchanging pleasantries on the G20 Summit sidelines in New Delhi.

"BNP was expecting a sanction from the White House on Bangladesh. But what is seen? Biden himself took selfie with Sheikh Hasina accompanied by Putul in Delhi. Seeing the photo, BNP leaders got a terrible shock," he added.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said: "What will happen to BNP now. Is it their journey towards fall or backwardness?"

He said this addressing a peace rally organized by AL's Dhaka city south unit in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue this afternoon with its President Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.