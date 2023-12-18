1249 BNP men sentenced in 14 weeks: Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum

The secretary general of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum and BNP’s law affairs secretary Kaysar Kamal read out a written statement at the conference.

It said, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement of agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque in an interview with a private television channel. He said the Awami League had wholeheartedly tried to bring in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to the forthcoming election. Even the BNP did not agree to the proposal of releasing the imprisoned leaders in one night. He further said it has been said repeatedly from the election commission that if the BNP joins the polls, the schedule will be deferred. Not only deferred, it was said they would be released from jail. Abdur Razzaque said if 20,000 BNP leaders and activists had not been arrested, the vehicles would not have been plying on the streets amid hartal today. We had no other alternatives. Whatever we did, we did it thoughtfully. The country would have become immobilised had we not kept them in jail.”

Kaysar Kamal alleged, “This statement of a policy-making level leader of Awami League proves how the government of Sheikh Hasina has grabbed all the constitutional organisations of the state.”