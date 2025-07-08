Local elections to be held without party symbols

The provision for using party symbols in the elections of city corporations, upazilas, pourashavas (municipalities), and union parishad is being scrapped. The interim government is preparing to pass new ordinances by revoking relevant sections of the four existing laws.

As a result, political parties will no longer be able to officially nominate candidates in local government elections. All candidates will be non-partisan, commonly referred to now as independent candidates.

Various political parties and election experts have long been demanding an end to the use of party symbols in local government elections. Also, the electoral reform commission and the local government reform commission had both recommended removing party symbols.

People concerned believe that scrapping this provision will also encourage many capable individuals, who are not directly affiliated with political parties, to run in the elections.

The local government ministry has drafted four separate ordinances relating to this and sent them to the cabinet division on 1 July. After being reviewed by the advisory council and being approved by the legislative and parliamentary affairs division, the ordinances will be published as official gazettes. This has been reported by sources from the ministry of local government as well as the cabinet division.