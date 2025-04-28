Why is the demand to hold local govt elections first being raised again?

At the beginning of this year, there was considerable political debate over whether the national or the local government elections should be held first. However, facing strong opposition from BNP, the issue eventually fizzled out.

Recently, however, several political parties have renewed their demand for local government elections to be held prior to the national elections. This renewed demand has sparked curiosity within political circles regarding whether this has any strategic motive.

Three parties - Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Gono Odhikar Parishad - have clearly stated last week that they favour holding the local government elections before the national elections.

BNP has consistently demanded national elections before local government elections. However, since the recent resurgence of the demand for local elections first, BNP has not given an official statement on the matter.

BNP is currently strongly pushing for national elections to be held by December. It has initiated discussions with its allies in the simultaneous movement to bring all parties together and exert pressure on the interim government.