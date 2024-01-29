Local government polls pose a big question for the opposition

Meanwhile we are basking in the tide of development. Everyone’s hands are overflowing with money. They are doing business in every way they can. That is why those who claim that the 7 January election was a genuine election, maintain that the fact that around 70 per cent of our members of parliament are businessmen is a reflection of our flourishing capitalism. The US certainly has a lot to learn from us. Bill Gates, Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos can follow in the footsteps of our businessmen-parliamentarians, learn from them and now may contest in the US elections. However, they aren’t likely to win the people’s votes. Cleary our love of the business community is much more than among the Americans.

2.

Whatever has been done, has been done. It’s time to think of the days ahead. More election dates have been announced. From 9 March till April-May, for at around three months, elections will be held to two city corporations, around 490 upazilas, several pourashavas and various local government polls. The city corporation mayoral elections for Mymensingh and Cumilla certainly are major elections among these. Then in phases, before Holy Ramadan, and the two months after Eid, election to around five hundred or so upazila parishad elections will be held.

In the last week of January, Awami League decided that the ‘boat’ symbol can’t be allocated for the upazila parishad election. This is not a permanent decision and can be overturned so that the ‘boat’ symbol can be used again. Time will tell. The question is, will anyone contest with the sheaf of paddy symbol? That is, will the holders of this symbol allow it to be used for the local government election or not.

There are pros and cons to any situation or decision. We can discuss and debate ad infinitum. Without dragging the debate on any further, let me frankly reveal to a conclusion. If the opposition, that is, basically BNP, boycotts the local government election, the party will become weak at the grassroots. Local level leaders and activists will be reinvigorated with a local government election. They will take to the election arena, hold meetings and rallies, will contest against their opponents, there will be a buzz in the air.