Let the local election be non-partisan

Since the British period, local government elections have traditionally been non-partisan, although those in power often sought to exert political influence. However, in November 2015, the Awami League government amended five laws related to Union Parishad, Upazilla Parishad, Pourasava (municipality), and city corporation elections, allowing elections with partisan symbols. This decision was made despite protests from opposition parties and local government experts.

In addition to fielding candidates with party symbols, the Awami League also encouraged independent candidates in the 12th general elections. The competitiveness of the election is a topic of debate, but it is undeniable that party discipline has eroded at the grassroots.

Most conflicts related to the election were observed between the workers and supporters of Awami League candidates and independent candidates. Tensions among Awami League workers and supporters persist in many areas due to the aftermath of the election.