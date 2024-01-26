Was Awami League wrong in holding partisan local govt elections?

With a rare exception here and there, it was basically the ruling party candidates and their 'rebel' candidates that swept the elections. And so like the 2014 national election, the local government elections became one-sided too.

It was after the 2014 one-sided national election that Awami League as a party decided to have the local government polls on partisan basis. The question is, why has the party decided to change this stand after yet another one-sided election in 2024?

This time in the national election Awami League resorted to fielding 'dummy' candidates as a strategy to lend the election a semblance of competition.

As a result of this 'dummy candidate ' strategy, party leaders in many areas contested as independent candidates. This election held among themselves also resulted in violence and even deaths in several places, with large numbers left injured. The strife spread down to the grassroots.

Awami League leaders, at a meeting of the party on Monday, discussed the matter of this party conflict. They came to a conclusion at the meeting rifts had emerged at the grassroots due to party and independent candidates contesting in the Jatiya Sangsad election. Now if anyone was given the party symbol at the local government election, others would contest independently.