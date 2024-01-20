AL mulls not to allocate party symbol in upazila polls to avoid conflict

Ruling Awami League is considering not to nominate anyone from the party with boat symbols in the upcoming upazila parishad election to avoid conflicts.

If the party opens the race, then anyone from the ruling party would be able to contest in the election with their own symbols.

AL high-ups’ said the party has not yet finalised if it would allocate the party symbol to candidates in the upazila election. But they think it is unlikely that the BNP and opposition parties will take part in the upazila election.

Under this circumstance, nominating a candidate from the party does not make much sense; rather it will increase internal conflict in the party.

BNP has not even held any discussion about another election on the heel of the 12th parliament that it boycotted. The party is still focusing on waging a post-election movement and releasing its incarcerated leaders. That’s why the BNP policymakers think it’s unlikely that the party will officially join the polls.

Irrespective of whether BNP participates in the upazila election or not—Awami League is discussing not fielding any candidate from the party for the sake of internal discipline.

AL central leadership held a joint meeting with Dhaka city units and associate organisations at the party headquarters on Wednesday. After the meeting, many central leaders requested AL general secretary Obaidul Quader not to select party nominees in the upcoming upazila election. Quader told them that he would discuss the issue with prime minister Sheikh Hasina.