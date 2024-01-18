AL leaders will visit districts to minimise internal rift

Awami League’s central leaders will tour districts to bridge the gap between the party nominated candidates and independent candidates of the party that emerges in the wake of the 12th parliamentary election.

Infighting in the party has exacerbated as Awami League allowed its leaders to run as independent candidates in the last election. Now the party eyes to mend the rift that has been created due to the decision.

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said this at a joint meeting of the party at the party’s central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday.