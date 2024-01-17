Awami League concerned over post-poll violence

The ruling Awami League has been facing infighting once again centering the recently concluded 12th parliamentary elections. Threat and counter-threat, as well as clashes took place between the supporters of the party-nominated and the independent candidates, who are involved with the politics of Awami League, at various places of the country prior to the polls. Arms-wielding and stray clashes were also reported on the polling day, but conflicts claimed lives after the election, causing concern for Awami League.

Several policymakers of the party said the central leaders, who are tasked with stopping internal clashes, are talking to district and upazila leaders, as well as giving them instructions. Besides, local administrations are taking legal action on each incident.

According to the reports of Prothom Alo’s correspondent from various districts and upazilas, since the voting on 7 January, four people have been killed and several hundreds have sustained injuries in clashes in Noakhali, Madaripur, Netrokona and Jhenaidah so far. Almost all of the attackers, victims, injured and deceased were leaders, activists and supporters of Awami League. They engaged in clashes on behalf of the “Boat” (electoral symbol of AL) and the independent candidates.

In the latest incident, a polling agent of an independent candidate was hacked to death in Noakhali on Saturday night. Before that, a supporter of a boat candidate in Jhenaidah and two supporters of independent candidates in Netrokona and Madaripur were also killed. Such clashes and attacks were also reported from Jhenaidah, Kustia, Shariatpur and Madaripur following the election. Besides, polling offices were vandalised, houses attacked, and even crops were damaged. In addition to torturing the opponents, cash, gold, cattle and furniture were also looted.