72 MPs enter parliament with less than 20pc votes

As many as 72 individuals have been elected MP with less than 20 per cent votes. Two of them got less than 10 per cent of the total votes. However, the percentage will be higher considering the rate of vote casting.

Around 42 per cent votes have been cast in this election. However, there are questions and doubts about the declared rate of vote cast. The election analysts say there is no legal barrier in becoming an MP like this. Being elected a MP uncontested is also legal as per the laws of the country.

However, questions remain as to whether becoming a public representative with such a low public support can establish proper democracy or the rule of the people’s consent or not.

The 9th general election held in 2008 is considered a credible one like the other elections held under caretaker government prior to that. The Awami League formed the government after winning the polls in 230 parliamentary seats in the general election of 2008.