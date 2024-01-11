‘We were defeated as the government wanted it’

Yes, there were incidents of vote rigging. The voter turnout was quite low in the 90 per cent of the polling centres except the ones near the house of my rival candidates and me. Most of our supporters cast ballots within 10:00 am of the polling day. The voter turnout was quite low from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

However, the scenario doesn’t match the poll results. So I think votes were rigged. Besides, Bamandanga union Jatiya Party general secretary was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for a trivial reason. We investigated the matter and found no apparent reason for such a harsh punishment. This has influenced the election directly. We have been beaten through the administration this way.