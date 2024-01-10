All independent candidates are from Awami League: Jaya Sengupta

Jaya Sengupta is the wife of late Suranjit Sengupta, who was a leader of the Awami League and seven-time member of parliament from the Sunamganj-2 constituency. She first became a lawmaker on Awami League ticket from this seat in the by-polls in 2017 following the death of her husband. Again, she was elected lawmaker from Awami League in the 11th parliamentary election in 2018. This time, Jaya Sengupta also sought the party nomination but did not get it. So, she contested the polls independently and won. Jaya Sengupta spoke to Prothom Alo’s Shuhada Afrin about the 12th parliamentary election Tuesday