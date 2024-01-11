Country seems to be heading towards one-party rule: Taimur Alam

The MP candidate from the Narayanganj-1 constituency in the 12th general elections and secretary general of the Trinomul BNP, popularly known as king’s party, Taimur Alam Khandaker Wednesday alleged the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election was staged.

“We won’t take part in a staged election such as this anymore. The government contested against the government in the polls. The candidates with the boat symbol and the independent candidates both were from the ruling party. It seems that the government is heading towards one-party rule,” he regretted.

Taimul Alam Khandaker, a former leader of key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was speaking to the newspersons at the office of the superintendent of police (SP) in Narayanganj in the afternoon.

He went there to file a complaint in writing over an attack on the house of one of his female supporters.