China’s Xi Jinping congratulates Sheikh Hasina

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Bangladesh are neighbours with long-established friendship. Over the past 49 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other equally, and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results.

China and Bangladesh firmly support each other on issues that bear on each other's core interests, and jointly pursue the development and revitalization of each country, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries.