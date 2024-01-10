We’ll form an alliance: Nixon Chowdhury

Newly elected independent MP from the Faridpur-4 constituency Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has said the independent MPs would form an alliance to form the opposition in the parliament.

He said this while speaking to the newspersons before taking oath as an MP for the third consecutive time on Wednesday.

Speaker of the 11th national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, administered the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:16 am. Later, at around 11:00 am, the MPs elected as independent candidates took oath.