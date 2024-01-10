We’ll form an alliance: Nixon Chowdhury

Newly elected independent MP from the Faridpur-4 constituency Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon Chowdhury has said the independent MPs would form an alliance to form the opposition in the parliament.
He said this while speaking to the newspersons before taking oath as an MP for the third consecutive time on Wednesday.
Speaker of the 11th national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, administered the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:16 am. Later, at around 11:00 am, the MPs elected as independent candidates took oath.
Speaking to the newspersons prior to taking oath, he said, “The opposition in the parliament is yet to be formed. We will take oath today and will come to a decision through discussion. We will form an alliance for sure.”
The first meeting of the Awami League’s parliamentary committee was held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today to elect the leader of the parliamentary committee. A letter will be sent to President Md Shahbuddin over this. After that the president will ask the new government to take the oath.
The new cabinet is likely to take oath on Thursday. However, it has not been confirmed yet as to who will be the opposition in the new parliament.