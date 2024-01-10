Businessmen ‘ruling over’ state policy-making

The number of businessmen in the national parliament is continuously on the rise. Since independence, the count of traders has consistently increased in every parliament, with few exceptions. Out of the 300 seats in the outgoing parliament, 182 were occupied by businessmen.

However, the election on 7 January set a new record. In the upcoming 12th National Parliament, the number of businessmen is expected to increase to at least 199, constituting two-thirds of the total number of parliamentarians. The majority of them contested elections as the ruling Awami League candidates and secured victory.

Political analysts and advocates for good governance express concern about the increasing dominance of businessmen in parliament, contending that it sidelines politicians and transforms the fundamental nature of parliamentary representation. They argue that businessmen are gaining control of the policy framework for their financial interests, investing in politics primarily to enhance their wealth.