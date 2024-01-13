Defeated candidates of ruling Awami League also allege 'vote rigging'

Sanjida Khanam was the Awami League candidate in Dhaka-4 constituency.

She raised allegations of irregularities in 18 polling centers and lodged separate complaints to the returning officer on 7 January and to the chief election commissioner the following day. She filed a writ with the High Court on Tuesday. Independent candidate Md Awlad Hossain has won in this seat. He is a former assistant personal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Independent candidate Tahmina Begum defeated Awami League candidate Abdus Sobhan Golap by around 35,000 votes in Madaripur-3.

Tahmina is the president of Kalkini upazila Awami League.

Abdus Sobhan held a press conference at Madaripur Press Club two days after the polls and alleged that he had lost due to subtle rigging and conspiracies. He alleged that his rivals took control of 12 out of 16 polling centers in Kalkini pourashava and rigged the polls subtly.

Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu was elected member of parliament from Barguna-1 constituency five times. He was the candidate of Awami League this time too. However, he was defeated by an independent candidate.

Dhirendra Debnath came third among the four leaders of Barguna Awami League who contested there.

Dhirendra Debnath filed a written complaint to the district returning officer on Tuesday regarding irregularities in the election results. He alleged widespread irregularities during and rigging during the vote counting. The result was declared defying strong objection from the agents of boat candidates about vote counting, he alleged.

Manikganj-2 seat’s Awami League candidate Momtaz Begum lost to independent candidate and district committee’s treasurer Dewan Jahid Ahmed who ran the election with truck symbol.

Addressing a meeting on Tuesday, Momtaz alleged that she was defeated by rigging in several centers. Even the votes of some dead and expatriate voters were cast in favor of truck, she alleged.