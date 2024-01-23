AL won’t nominate party candidates in upazila, other local body polls

Ruling Awami League would not nominate any candidate with its electoral symbol ‘boat’ in the upcoming upazila parishad election and the party leaders will be able to contest in the election independently.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of AL’s central executive committee on Monday evening. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting at Ganabhaban.

The election commission said that the first phase of upazila parishad election will start in next March. The upazila parishad elections will be organised in several phases.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman on Monday told journalists that the Mymensingh City Corporation election and the Cumilla City Corporation by-election will be held on 9 March. Elections in some pourashavas will also take place on the day.

The schedule of upazila polls will be announced after these elections.