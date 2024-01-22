EC discloses dates of Mymensingh, Cumilla city elections
The voting in the elections to the mayoral posts of Mymensingh City Corporation and Cumilla City Corporation will be held on 9 March while the elections to upazila parishads would take place after Eid, said election commissioner Md Anisur Rahman on Monday afternoon.
The polls schedule in detail will be published later, he added.
The election commissioner also informed the media that electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the voting in two city corporations.
The upazila parishad elections will be organised in several phases with the first is likely to be held by 30 April, he stated.
Arfanul Haque was elected the mayor of Cumilla City Corporation in June, 2022. But the post fell vacant as he died on 13 December last year. As per the law, the election has to be organised within 90 days of falling vacant of the post.
Earlier, elections to the fifth upazila parishad was held at 455 upazilas across the country in 2019 in five phases. The elections started in March and ended in June.
Though the voting in the upazila parishad chairman post is held under party line, the possibility of BNP’s joining the election is low.
The governing Awami League is also thinking of not fielding any party candidate this time.
If so, the contest in the election will be among the independent candidates.