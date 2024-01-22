EC discloses dates of Mymensingh, Cumilla city elections

The election commissioner also informed the media that electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the voting in two city corporations.

The upazila parishad elections will be organised in several phases with the first is likely to be held by 30 April, he stated.

Arfanul Haque was elected the mayor of Cumilla City Corporation in June, 2022. But the post fell vacant as he died on 13 December last year. As per the law, the election has to be organised within 90 days of falling vacant of the post.